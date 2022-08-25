Draw and cash details as Hearts learn who they can meet in Europa Conference League

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, some taxing trips may also lie in wait for the Edinburgh club following their exit from the Europa League at the play-off stage.

FC Zurich’s 1-0 victory at Tynecastle Park on Thursday evening secured the Swiss champions a 3-1 aggregate passage into the Europa League groups. Hearts now parachute into the Conference League, which will be drawn in Istanbul at 1.30pm UK time on Friday.

Robbie Neilson’s team will be in Pot 3 and will be paired with one team each from Pots 1, Pot 2 and Pot 4. Pot details are below.

Pot 1: Villarreal, Basel, Slavia Prague, AZ Alkmaar, Gent, Istanbul Başakşehir, Partizan Belgrade and West Ham United.

Pot 2: CFR Cluj, Molde, FC Steaua Bucharest, Fiorentina, Cologne, Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Slovan Bratislava.

Pot 3: Nice, Anderlecht, Zalgiris, Austria Vienna, Heart of Midlothian, Shamrock Rovers, Sivasspor and Vaduz.

Pot 4: Dnipro, Lech Poznań, Slovácko, Silkeborg, Djurgårdens IF, Pyunik Yerevan, Riga FS and Ballkani.

While the likes of Villarreal from Spain, Italian giants Fiorentina and English Premier League club West Ham United offer plenty glamour, some other lesser-known sides would be difficult opponents.

Ballkani from Kosovo, Pyunik of Armenia and Ukrainian side Dnipro carry a much lower profile and an element of the unknown.

Hearts will earn around £2.8million for taking part in the Conference League group phase. Extra money will be gained from ticket sales and points won in the section.