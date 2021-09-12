'Dropped two points', 'Should have won by three goals' - Hearts fans react to Tynecastle draw with Hibs

Hearts fans packed out Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

@HeartsGoals: “Missed opportunity… Gutted.”

@lauriedunsire: “For a 0-0 that was a fairly entertaining game. Both goalkeepers played well and kept the scoreline level. A wee bit of frustration from a Hearts perspective, especially the decision making in the final third, but on the balance of play probably about right in terms of the result.”

@lewisfrain: “Great performance but needed to take a chance. The recruitment looks like it's been spot on, play like that all year and Hearts will be just fine.”

@The_Liam_Young: “Done more than enough to win that game. Unbeaten after a very tough opening 5 fixtures not to be sniffed at though.”

@DMcIver22: “Fair result in the end. Both keepers made equally great saves. I thought we edged it but were also really poor in certain areas, especially that first 15 minutes. Probably Souttar's worst game since he came back as well. However, unbeaten and 11 points from 15. Fantastic start.”

@krisincognito84: “Disappointed in that result, but we were the much better team and also suffered from some pretty woeful refereeing decisions. Plenty confidence in this team going forwards though.”

@TS_Nicoll: “Probably can’t complain with a draw, although Hearts edged it after the opening 15 mins, for me. Great saves by both ‘keepers and an intense battle in the middle of the park. Beni is an absolute star Genuinely come away from that game thinking we’re better than them…”

@CaileanClubb: “Should have won by about 3 goals but we move”

@YorkshireChunk: “Feel we were the better side today but we didn't take our chances, left ourselves open and are really lucky Gordon is between the sticks. Onwards and upwards boys HHGH”

@grantak51: “They were there for taking in second half. GMS should’ve scored and had 0-0 all over it after Woodburn taken off as our best offensive option.”

@AdamHogg19: “Draw is fair but as soon as we took a GMS that was controlling the match off we let them dominate. Might’ve won had we kept him on.”