Dundee United v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Dundee United v Hearts. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Tannadice Stadium, Dundee. When: Saturday, December 24. Kick-off 2pm. Referee: Colin Steven. VAR official is Alan Muir.

TV and ticket info

Barrie McKay in action for Hearts in the 4-1 win over Dundee United at Tynecastle earlier this season. Picture: SNS

The SPFL no longer permits live streaming inside the UK & Ireland for matches at 3pm on a Saturday. But international subscribers can watch live on Hearts TV.

Team news

Stephen Humphrys still isn’t fit enough yet but could be back for the Edinburgh derby when Hibs visit Tynecastle on January 2. Peter Haring is still feeling the effects of a concussion sustained against Aberdeen in October and the club don’t know yet when he’ll be fully recovered and able to return. Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), Liam Boyce and Beni Banimgime (both knee) remain sidelined.

Form guide

Hearts have just lost once with three victories from their last five matches in domestic football. United recorded just one lone victory in six games prior to the World Cup break. They didn’t play last weekend as their match with Livingston in Almondvale was postponed due to the weather conditions.

Head-to-head

Partially due to issues like not playing in the same league as each other we need to go all the way back to 2016 for Dundee United’s last win over Hearts as a Paul Paton stunner downed Robbie Neilson’s side at Tannadice. Since the beginning of last season they’ve played each other five times. Hearts have won four, scoring a thoroughly impressive 16 goals in that time.

Manager thoughts

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said: “Look at the teams down to Dundee United, who are only 12 points off us and we are sitting in fourth. It’s quite tight, everyone can beat each other. If we can go on a sustained run of wins then it can take us away from everyone.

“We’ve had a couple of decent results up there previously and it’s a place we like going. We will take two and a half to three thousand up and hope to win the game. But they’ve had some good results at home this season so it’s going to be tough.”

Bookies’ odds