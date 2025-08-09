Dundee United vs Hearts team and injury news: 12 outs and doubts as Derek McInnes could dish out debut

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 9th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST

Here’s the latest team news ahead of Hearts’ trip to Dundee United on Sunday

Hearts are on the road for the first time this Premiership season when they take on Dundee United at Tannadice.

After a thunderous 2-0 winning start at home to Aberdeen, Derek McInnes’ side face Jim Goodwin’s, who will be less than 72 hours out from a testing Conference League third round qualifying round first leg draw against Rapid Vienna in Austria. It could be a platform for new signing Pierre Landry Kabore to debut at Tannadice after a lengthy wait for a UK work permit, and there are plenty of squad predicaments on both sides.

McInnes said pre match: “I always think the team who's had a full week to prepare have got an advantage. Our focus from Tuesday morning, was on Dundee United, Jim's [Goodwin] focus, they'll be doing their work on us, and they’ll be ready for us on Sunday, but their focus is still on the European tie. I do think that when you've got that longer preparation, that can help. But it doesn't guarantee anything. You've still got to turn up and do your job well. That's the way I've always viewed it.”

Here is all the latest team news ahead of Dundee United against Hearts this Sunday.

Out for around the two month mark with a hamstring blow.

1. Ryan Strain (Dundee United) - OUT

Out for around the two month mark with a hamstring blow. | SNS Group

Out with a strain.

2. Kenenth Vargas (Hearts) - OUT

Out with a strain. | SNS Group

Dundee United's Scottish captain is injured longer term.

3. Ross Graham (Dundee United) - OUT

Dundee United's Scottish captain is injured longer term. | SNS Group

Remains sidelined with a knee problem sustained earlier this month that doesn't require an operation.

4. Jamie McCart (Hearts): OUT

Remains sidelined with a knee problem sustained earlier this month that doesn't require an operation. | SNS Group

