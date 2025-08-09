After a thunderous 2-0 winning start at home to Aberdeen, Derek McInnes’ side face Jim Goodwin’s, who will be less than 72 hours out from a testing Conference League third round qualifying round first leg draw against Rapid Vienna in Austria. It could be a platform for new signing Pierre Landry Kabore to debut at Tannadice after a lengthy wait for a UK work permit, and there are plenty of squad predicaments on both sides.

McInnes said pre match: “I always think the team who's had a full week to prepare have got an advantage. Our focus from Tuesday morning, was on Dundee United, Jim's [Goodwin] focus, they'll be doing their work on us, and they’ll be ready for us on Sunday, but their focus is still on the European tie. I do think that when you've got that longer preparation, that can help. But it doesn't guarantee anything. You've still got to turn up and do your job well. That's the way I've always viewed it.”