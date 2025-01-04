Dundee Utd v Hearts injury update: Four players out and three doubts for Tannadice

United are in fine form ahead of Sunday’s Premiership match

Dundee United’s run of three straight wins puts them in confident mood as Hearts prepare to first foot Tannadice Park. Sunday’s Premiership meeting comes after United usurped Aberdeen to move third in the table by beating rivals Dundee across the road at Dens Park.

Hearts, meanwhile, remain 11th after losing to Hibs, drawing at Ross County and beating Motherwell in their last three games. Both teams have injuries to contend with, but more so the visitors who have several experiences names sidelined.

Here is the latest injury news from both camps:

Close to returning after a long-term hamstring problem

1. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Doubt

Close to returning after a long-term hamstring problem

Been missing since October with a groin problem.

2. Craig Sibbald (Dundee Utd): Doubt

Been missing since October with a groin problem.

Missing with a quad muscle injury

3. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

Missing with a quad muscle injury

The striker is still trying to overcome a shoulder injury

4. Louis Moult (Dundee Utd): Doubt

The striker is still trying to overcome a shoulder injury

