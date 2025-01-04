Dundee Utd v Hearts injury update: Four players out and three doubts for Tannadice

Dundee United’s run of three straight wins puts them in confident mood as Hearts prepare to first foot Tannadice Park. Sunday’s Premiership meeting comes after United usurped Aberdeen to move third in the table by beating rivals Dundee across the road at Dens Park.

Hearts, meanwhile, remain 11th after losing to Hibs, drawing at Ross County and beating Motherwell in their last three games. Both teams have injuries to contend with, but more so the visitors who have several experiences names sidelined.

Here is the latest injury news from both camps:

Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Doubt Close to returning after a long-term hamstring problem

Craig Sibbald (Dundee Utd): Doubt Been missing since October with a groin problem.

Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out Missing with a quad muscle injury