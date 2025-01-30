Dundee v Hearts injury latest: Five players out and one doubtful for the game at Dens Park

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Football correspondent

Published 30th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST

The home side have a number of issues cleared up

Dundee and Hearts are level on points ahead of Saturday’s meeting at Dens Park as they eye a move into the Premiership’s top six. Victory could take either club into the league’s top half this weekend, depending on results elsewhere, so there is much riding on the fixture.

Both teams have some injury problems to contend with but the Dundee manager Tony Docherty has six players back who were not available for their previous match against neighbours United in the Scottish Cup. For Hearts, there is a fresh injury absence to contend with from last week’s win over Kilmarnock.

Here is the latest injury news from both camps:

A hamstring tear will keep the defender sidelined for the foreseeable future.

1. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts): Out

A hamstring tear will keep the defender sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The former Hearts loanee is pushing to return from a groin injury but isn't ready yet.

2. Scott Fraser (Dundee): Out

The former Hearts loanee is pushing to return from a groin injury but isn't ready yet.

Likely to be missing until around April with an ankle injury.

3. Billy Koumetio (Dundee): Out

Likely to be missing until around April with an ankle injury.

The centre-back injured his hamstring last weekend.

4. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out

The centre-back injured his hamstring last weekend.

