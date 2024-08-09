Dundee v Hearts injury latest: Three players out and two doubtful for the live TV game

Premier Sports will broadcast the Premiership match at Dens Park

Dundee-Hearts matches produced a flurry of goals last season and Premier Sports will hope for a repeat on Saturday at Dens Park. After choosing the Premiership fixture for their first live broadcast of the season, the broadcaster will be aware of the drama it offered last term.

Hearts won 3-2 and 3-0 against Dundee at Tynecastle and also enjoyed a 3-2 victory at Dens Park. They lost 1-0 on their first visit there but will be confident of getting a result in the 5.30pm kick-off. Head coach Steven Naismith has a strong squad to choose from, as does his Dens counterpart Tony Docherty.

However, both managers are missing some players. Here are the latest injury updates from both camps:

Club captain ruptured his ACL in the spring and won't be playing for a while yet.

1. Joe Shaughnessy (Dundee): Out

Club captain ruptured his ACL in the spring and won't be playing for a while yet. | SNS Group

Took an injection for an issue at the top of his calf. Now back outdoors working on his fitness but not ready to play.

2. Beni Baningime (Hearts): Out

Took an injection for an issue at the top of his calf. Now back outdoors working on his fitness but not ready to play. | SNS Group

The defender suffered with a hamstring problem during pre-season and has missed competitive games as a result.

3. Clark Robertson (Dundee): Doubtful

The defender suffered with a hamstring problem during pre-season and has missed competitive games as a result. | SNS Group

Another one who is back outdside to improve fitness after hamstring surgery in April. Having missed pre-season, he is still a bit away.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

Another one who is back outdside to improve fitness after hamstring surgery in April. Having missed pre-season, he is still a bit away. | SNS Group

