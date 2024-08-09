Dundee-Hearts matches produced a flurry of goals last season and Premier Sports will hope for a repeat on Saturday at Dens Park. After choosing the Premiership fixture for their first live broadcast of the season, the broadcaster will be aware of the drama it offered last term.
Hearts won 3-2 and 3-0 against Dundee at Tynecastle and also enjoyed a 3-2 victory at Dens Park. They lost 1-0 on their first visit there but will be confident of getting a result in the 5.30pm kick-off. Head coach Steven Naismith has a strong squad to choose from, as does his Dens counterpart Tony Docherty.
However, both managers are missing some players. Here are the latest injury updates from both camps: