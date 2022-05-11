Dundee's relegation from the Scottish Premiership confirmed

Hendry drilled in a Glenn Middleton cutback for his eighth goal since returning from a loan spell with Kilmarnock in January to ensure the Saints will face Arbroath or Inverness in the play-off.

The win moves them an unassailable six points clear of Mark McGhee's Dundee with only one game remaining, while Aberdeen stay 10th following a disappointing run of just two wins in 11 games since Jim Goodwin took over in February.

Dundee had given themselves a stay of execution on Tuesday evening with an emphatic 3-1 win over Hibs – the first victory since McGhee replaced James McPake as manager – but it came too little too late to save the Dens Park side, who’ll be competing in the cinch Championship next term.

Dundee have been officially relegated from the Scottish top flight after St Johnstone defeated Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

