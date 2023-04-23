Edinburgh derby debrief: Ellis Notley excels, Hearts' late chance, Sampson-Hunter altercation

Georgia Timms' late header is excellently saved by Benedicte Håland in the Hibs goal. Picture: SNS

Player of the match

Hibs shaded this encounter before Hearts dominated the last 30 minutes with players standing out from both sides. Eilidh Adams had a great game leading the line before blotting her copybook by giving away the penalty, strike-partner Katie Lockwood linked well between midfield and attack, while Ellis Notley played a big part in the opener and was involved in Hibs’ best two chances of the second half. She gets the nod for this writer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Hearts, Vyan Sampson was a rock at the back. Ciara Grant had her usual influence, Monica Forsyth was a danger from midfield, Georgia Timms put in a great shift up front and Shona Cowan impressed off the bench.

Defining moment

The game was destined to finish one-each, wasn’t it? It was the third Edinburgh derby game in succession to end honours even and again the equaliser came late. If there was going to be a team that won it after Grant’s penalty in the 80th minute it was going to be the visitors. But just like the game at Tynecastle they couldn’t convert a big chance to take all three points. Again it was Timms with the opportunity but she was a lot more unfortunate on this occasion as her header was brilliantly saved by Benedicte Håland.

Tactical observations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eva Olid made a couple of key changes which helped swung the balance of play. Jenna Penman struggled in the first-half at right-back and was withdrawn for Cowan at the half after picking up a booking. Cowan often appears on the left or as part of a back three, but was placed as a like-for-like replacement. She not only solidified that side of the defence, she also got forward to good effect.

Another notable alteration was bringing Aimee Anderson on for Erin Rennie, which moved Monica Forsyth inside and allowed them to get a better grip of the midfield. Hibs, led by the impressive Notley, had won the battle up until then.

Moment you may have missed