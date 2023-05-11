Edinburgh derby debrief: Influential figure in Hearts midfield, Hibs' tactical tweak, unsuitable venue

Player of the match

It’s perhaps no surprise the best two players in maroon were the two who earned SWPL Team of the Year honours. Emma Brownlie seemed to head everything away from centre-back – a position she was moved into after a first-half injury to Jenna Penman – while Ciara Grant was her typical influential self in the centre of the park.

We’ll give the award to the latter. Grant was key in Hearts dominating the midfield battle before the break, both in terms of breaking up play and driving forward, while her experience and poise in possession was vital in the second period as Hibs put the pressure on.

Hearts midfielder Ciara Grant moves in possession of the ball with Hibs attacker Katie Lockwood in pursuit. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Monica Forsyth, match-winner Aimee Anderson and Erin Rennie (who scored the opener) all shone during the opening period as Hearts zipped the ball about in attack, while Shona Cowan was strong off the bench.

As for Hibs, goalscorer Katie Lockwood was the pick of the bunch as she constantly found pockets of space along the frontline. Lucy Parry had her moments at left-back, both in terms of supporting and crossing into the penalty area, while Brooke Nunn added a threat from the left and rattled the woodwork.

Defining moment

Anderson’s excellent long-range goal eventually won the game for Hearts, but it was a moment in the build-up which highlighted a significant difference in the sides. Natural-striker Eilidh Adams, asked to play in centre-midfield due to Hibs' excessive injury list, was robbed in possession by Grant, who then fed Anderson for the spectacular finish.

Adams didn’t look comfortable at all in the middle of the park and Hearts dominated the area in the first 45 minutes as a result. This is where they built their two-goal advantage to eventually see the game out.

Tactical observations

Manager Dean Gibson made an alteration at the break, moving Adams out to the wing and pushing full-back Shannon Leishman into the centre. This gave Hibs greater drive in both areas as they raised the intensity. They put Hearts under considerable pressure to begin the period, which is where they found their goal, and did so again as the match drew to a close. And they would have got their equaliser too if not for a top-class save from Charlotte Parker-Smith, who denied Siobhan Hunter in stoppage time.

For Hearts, there weren’t many options on the bench in which to see the game out, but bringing on Claragh Connor for Gwen Davies gave the home side the kind of industry and hard running they needed to get over the line.

Moment you may have missed

Unfortunately, for most readers of this article, you would have missed all of them. It was the first Edinburgh derby this season to a) not be on TV, and b) not be held at either club’s home stadium. The capacity at the Oriam is limited to under 200, which naturally sold out. When you consider the first match between the teams this term was played in front of a record crowd for a Scottish domestic game, it does feel like a step backward.

