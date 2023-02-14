Brownlie becomes the first Heart of Midlothian player to win the award since February 2019. Rachel Walkingshaw was the winner when Hearts were in SWPL 2. In January, the defender was on top form and was a key player as the Jam Tarts earned their first-ever-point against SWPL champions Rangers. A week later, the 29-year-old scored a brilliant late winner from a free-kick against Aberdeen to ensure they collected all three points.

“Emma has been absolutely fantastic since she came into the club”, assistant manager Sean Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I’m surprised it took her this long to get nominated because she’s performed unbelievably well. She’s a leader on and off the pitch. In terms of that mentality when going up against the big three, she has a massive impact in changing the mindset of the dressing room as well. She’s a fantastic professional and a fantastic person, long may her form continue. She deserves all the accolades that hopefully she will get this season.”

Brownlie became Hearts first-ever professional player when she signed from Rangers last summer. The defender started her career off at Hibs, before moving to Celtic. She would then return to her former club where she won six trophies across three years. A move to the WSL followed with Everton before she returned to Scotland to sign for Rangers. Last season, she helped the Light Blues lift their first-ever SWPL title, as they finished the campaign unbeaten.

Both Emma Brownlie and Courtney McAvoy receiving their awards. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

In the SWPL2, McAvoy becomes the first-ever Boroughmuir player to ever win the award. The striker is the second-top scorer in the league with nine goals and she was ruthless throughout January. She would score five goals throughout the month. This included the only goal in their 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock, the equaliser in their 2-2 draw away to East Fife, and a hat-trick in their impressive 3-2 win over Montrose.