Edinburgh Football Live: Updates from Hearts, Edinburgh City and South Challenge Cup ties

A general view of Tynecastle Park ahead of Hearts' match with Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS Group
A general view of Tynecastle Park ahead of Hearts' match with Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS Group
0
Have your say

Live updates and post-match reaction from Hearts v Kilmarnock plus the latest from Albion Rovers v Edinburgh City and today’s South Challenge Cup ties

Press F5 or hit refresh for the latest