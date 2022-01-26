Ellis Simms: January signing tells Hearts fans what to expect from new striker

The Everton youngster completed his loan move to Tynecastle earlier on Wednesday and goes straight into the squad for tonight’s match with Celtic in the cinch Premiership.

The 21-year-old scored regularly for Everton’s youth sides before earning a loan move to Blackpool last term, where he bagged 10 goals in 24 games to help the club back into the second tier of English football.

Speaking to Hearts TV after joining, he was asked what type of player he would describe himself as.

Ellis Simms posing with the Hearts scarf after completing his move. Picture: Hearts TV

He responded: “I like to run in behind. I like to hold the play up. I’d like to say I’m quite versatile, I can do a bit of everything.

“The main thing for me is that I love scoring goals: shooting, finishing, running, I love it.

“So, yeah, I’d like to say I’m an all-round player.”

