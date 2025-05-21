Belgian striker is expected to continue in the Scottish Premiership for season 2025/26

Invoking a permanent transfer option in a loan agreement isn’t quite as simple as it sounds. The player must agree terms with his prospective new employers and desire the challenge long-term, plus the signing club must consider him value for money. Otherwise, there is no point. For Hearts and Elton Kabangu, the future is almost finalised with the Belgian striker set to remain in Edinburgh.

Hearts are ready to pay Kabangu’s current club, Union Saint-Gilloise, a fee in the region of £250,000 after bringing him to Scotland on loan in January. That deal includes an option to make the arrangement permanent for a pre-agreed amount. Kabangu scored eight goals in 18 appearances in maroon, enough to convince the Tynecastle hierarchy he is worth retaining. New head coach Derek McInnes is also looking to keep Kabangu’s attacking colleague, Lawrence Shankland.

Aware that business remains private with nothing formally announced between Hearts and USG, Kabangu discusses his Hearts future with a touch of hesitance. He is entitled to wry smile. “I think we all know what could happen. We all know what could not happen as well,” he said. “So that's up to the club as well and the Belgian club. What I'm thinking is going on holiday, to be honest.”

He does not deny he wants to stay in Gorgie but also needs to improve performance levels after a drop-off towards the end of the season. “Yeah. For me, like I said when I arrived, it's a good club. I had good moments and I think I can show way more than what I've shown now. I feel good. I cannot deny that.” When asked if he thinks he will stay, he remained coy. “That's also a good question. But yeah, I don't know. To be honest, I don't know. We will see.”

The 27-year-old possesses the kind of attributes McInnes habitually likes in a centre-forward. He is strong and quick with an eye for goal, and found the net seven times in his first seven Hearts appearances. One goal in the final 11 fixtures of the campaign left the player disappointed in himself as he fell out of the starting line-up. He played as a substitute in Sunday’s season-ending 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock.

“Yes, it's a nice way to end the season. A very disappointing season if you look at our ambitions as a club and as a team. But I think we reacted good the last four games. So it's a good way to end the season,” he remarked, referencing four successive wins under interim head coach Liam Fox - who has since made way for McInnes and his coaching team.

Hearts talks as Kabangu adapts to the SPFL Premiership

Kabangu is honest when asked to evaluate his own campaign. “Yes, good question. A good start, a s**t end because I didn't show enough. I didn't play enough at the end,” he admitted. “Yes, I'm critical, first of myself because I know that I can do better. Football is a team sport. As a team, we reacted well. Individually, I think I could have done better, I should have done better but it's part of the game. So I need to accept that and move on.

“I think as a team and individually we lost confidence because we had a good run in the period when I arrived. Then, obviously, we lost a couple of games. A couple of disappointing games like the semi-final. We missed out on reaching the top six. So, yes. It's been a good group, I've made a lot of friends. So if I don't play, I try to stay positive for them. Football at the end of the day is a team sport. We think about ourselves but the players don't make the decisions. So I see no clue to be not happy for them. We are a team and, if I'm on the pitch, I will be happy. If not, then I will be happy as well.”

Fox and Kabangu held talks regarding the forward’s omission from the starting line-up during the final few weeks. “Yes, we had conversations obviously. I keep that privately. But yes, we had conversations,” said the player, adding that he understood Fox’s position. “Of course. I think every coach has his own plan, his own tactics. Obviously, if he wins the games, I cannot complain. And he did, to be honest. He did a great job.

“I like Liam as a coach. When I arrived, he was one of the people that helped me. I’ve got a lot of appreciation and respect for him. He makes his decisions. It's been hard for me but, like I said, first I watch myself and I think I could have done better. So that's why I will not complain about that situation.”

Fox made an emotional exit from Hearts following Sunday’s game and fought back tears in the post-match media conference after hearing supporters chant his name at full-time. “The only thing I can say is that we like him and, what the club does, I have nothing to say,” said Kabangu. “I'm not one to speak about the decision of the club. They have made their decision based on what they think. So it doesn't matter what I think.”

