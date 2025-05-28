Elton Kabangu joins Hearts in a six-figure transfer deal from Union Saint-Gilloise

Tynecastle squad shaping up for the 2025/26 SPFL Premiership

Hearts have confirmed the permanent signing of striker Elton Kabangu from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. He signed a three-year contract after the Edinburgh club paid a fee in the region of £250,000 to convert his loan into a transfer.

Kabangu scored eight goals in 18 games after arriving in Scotland on loan in January. That agreement included an option to convert the move into a permanent switch, provided certain conditions were met. It has now been triggered as expected, making Kabangu the third Hearts signing ahead of season 2025/26 alongside Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink and Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis.

Tynecastle officials are still working on a potential deal to sign the Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov this summer. They are willing to do a pre-contract deal but would prefer a quick transfer to avoid Chesnokov arriving after his contract at Tobol Kostanay expires on 31 October. He would then be unable to register as a Hearts player until January.

New head coach Derek McInnes explained on the official club website that he has held detailed talks with Kabangu about how he will fit into the side next season. “I’m pleased that Elton is going to be part of this Hearts team next season and beyond,” said McInnes. “I had a great conversation with him last week about how I see his role in the team and what I think he can achieve here at Hearts. We’re both excited about what the future holds and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“I think everyone saw the impact he had when he joined the club in January. He’s an absolute handful for opposing defences and to score eight goals in a new country is a good return. Now Elton has had time to get used to the club, his teammates and the Scottish game, I’m confident that we’ll see even more from him this coming season.”

Kabangu thanks God and USG after transfer deal goes through in Scotland

Kabangu is happy to see his future settled. “First of all I want to thank God for this new opportunity and chance,” he stated. “I am very happy to continue my career at Hearts and to be able to call Tynecastle my new home. The people at the club and the supporters have been very nice to me. They give me love, passion and trust.

“I have had some good moments, but I definitely want more of them. I am just getting started and there are some big things coming for Hearts, and I am very happy to be part of this new project. I am already looking forward to coming back and working with the new head coach, and taking this club forward to success.

“I would also like to thank everyone at USG for my time there and congratulate them on a fantastic league title win. They deserve it so much and I hope that someday soon I am lifting trophies of my own, wearing maroon.”

