The Union Saint-Gilloise striker is in red-hot form after moving to Edinburgh

The form is Rudi Skacel-esque, the goals vital, and the celebrations unique. Elton Kabangu’s impact at Hearts is unavoidable as the on-loan Belgian rips through Scottish football. Seven goals in his first seven appearances make him the first player since Skacel to start his Tynecastle career with such lethal numbers. He is already the club’s top scorer this season despite arriving just seven weeks ago. He is far from finished, either.

Kabangu struck both goals in Sunday’s 2-1 win at St Johnstone and celebrated in his favoured manner. A trademark pose jamming fingers between his teeth and stretching out his opposite arm was perfected years ago. It is inspired by the striker’s brother. “The meaning is a celebration with me and my brother,” he explained. “It's like a knife between the teeth because I'm sharp, you know? I'm always playing full, like 100 per cent. I try to give 100 per cent always. It's a celebration we have had for five years now.

“My brother started it. I copy my brother, obviously. He's been an example for me since I was young. He's an inspiration for me as well. My brother and my mum. I'm a striker. It's important to score goals and to win games. I'm happy we did both on Sunday, so I'm glad.”

Timing is also prominent in Kabangu’s lengthy skillset. Not only can he arrive in the penalty area at precise moments to put balls in nets, his reactions also come at the right point. Hearts’ previous fixture against Rangers was a frustrating encounter for the Union Saint-Gilloise player as he missed several scoring chances during a 3-1 defeat. Responding in the correct manner in Perth highlighted his personal resolve.

“Obviously after the game, I think as a team we had a good game and I think individually I blame myself a little bit for missing a lot of chances,” he admitted. “There are some games where you don't score and you miss a lot of chances. I was a little bit frustrated because I want to do well and that's part of my character. The manager directly backed me and I spoke to him.

“Like I said from the beginning, he gave me a lot of confidence and from the day we spoke, I just moved forward and I wanted to play the next games and to make things right because I know I can do it. I know I will also score against Rangers hopefully this season. I'm just trying to stay positive. I blame myself a little bit for that game because I think I'm good enough to score those chances.

“Of course it's important to score but for a striker, you want to score. I say it always, I want things so bad. I want to win. I want to score goals. It's not an obsession or something but I think it gives me confidence when I do and obviously if you win games also, it's important.”

Top goalscorer at Tynecastle but Scottish Premiership business is the priority

It is a strange but welcome situation for Kabangu to be Hearts’ top goalscorer in such a short space of time. It also underlines the lack of goals prior to his arrival in a season which started poorly but is now looking considerably more promising in Gorgie. The striker’s influence on that improvement should not be underestimated.

“It feels good but it means also that the team adapts to my playing style and that I adapt really good to the team,” he remarked. “For this year, I can only say credit to the team because they help me and they give me confidence. The staff as well. For me, it's more credit to them because they welcome me very well.”

The next target is clear after Sunday’s win at St Johnstone took Hearts to seventh in the Scottish Premiership. “We will be in the top six, that's what I think,” said Kabangu. “That's the objective and I think we will be in it. I think we are good enough to be in it. Until now, this loan is positive but it's not done. We have things to achieve. Like I said, top six, we have still cup games. It's good to start well but it's better to also end good.”

Kabangu had fellow striker Lawrence Shankland to thank for both goals at McDiarmid Park. Shankland’s turn and shot rolled into Kabangu’s path to open the scoring, and the Scot’s clever through pass teed up the winner after the interval. “Sometimes in training, it happens also. You need to be there as a striker. Just feeling, smelling [the goal] a little bit,” said Kabangu of his tap in for the first.

“It's fantastic [the relationship with Shankland]. It's everything a striker of my type wants. It's a pleasure to play with him. Like I've said many times, everyone knows how good he is and he showed it. To get to assist on my goal, you just need to be onside and make good runs and he will find me. It's a connection that we have and I'm really glad that we have that.

“The other guys are fantastic. It's not hard for me to link up with those guys. They are friendly, they are positive. They also want to score goals. It's really not difficult to link up with Shanks, with [James] Wilson, with [Kenneth] Vargas as well. It's been a pleasure. We need to continue on that.”

The question every Hearts fan wants answered is whether Kabangu’s loan will be converted into a permanent transfer come the end of the season. The player’s response is somewhat guarded. “Like I said, it's a little bit cliche, but now we have things to achieve with the team and for myself as well. I'm looking forward to the next games and the future is too far away,” he remarked.

