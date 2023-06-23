English and European clubs chase three Hearts players as Tynecastle officials respond to enquiries

Clubs in England and Europe are chasing three Hearts players as Tynecastle officials prepare for official offers to arrive. Enquiries have been made regarding midfielders Jorge Grant and Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, plus defender Toby Sibbick.

The Edinburgh club are in no rush to usher any of the triumvirate out of the exit door and have told the teams concerned that they will only do business if acceptable offers come in. The interest in Grant and Sibbick is rooted in England, while Kiomourtzoglou is wanted on the Continent having previously played in the Netherlands and his native Germany.

Hearts will wait to see what bids are submitted and will assess their value before taking a decision on whether to let any of the three players leave. Grant, Kiomourtzoglou and Sibbick all joined during 2022 and have contracts running until summer 2025.

Grant cost a six-figure sum from Peterborough United last June, while Sibbick was bought from Barnsley five months previously in another six-figure deal. Kiomourtzoglou came to Gorgie last August in a £350,000 transfer from the Dutch second division club Heracles.

All three are established members of the first-team squad at Tynecastle. Grant made 38 appearances last season and scored twice, Sibbick played 41 times and scored a memorable goal against Hibs in a Scottish Cup victory at Easter Road. Kiomourtzoglou managed 27 appearances.

Hearts have not received any contact from FC Luzern regarding top goalscorer Lawrence Shankland, despite reports in Swiss media suggesting he is on a list of transfer targets there. A six-figure transfer fee was mentioned in a newspaper article but Hearts would not consider selling Shankland at the moment unless it was for crazy money.