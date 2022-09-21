EPL star explains important yet underrated quality Robert Snodgrass will bring to Hearts

The 35-year-old returned to Scotland for the first time since leaving Livingston in 2008 to sign for Robbie Neilson’s side after leaving Luton Town at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

He’ll be tasked with providing extra firepower and ammunition to the Tynecastle attacker, but Armstrong reckons he can provide an important role in the dressing room as well.

Snodgrass was a regular fixture of the Scotland squad when Armstrong made his bow in 2017. Coming into the pressurised environment for the first time, he was thankful to Snodgrass and other experienced players for keeping things relaxed, allowing him and other players to let their football abilities shine through.

Robert Snodgrass and Stuart Armstrong either side of future captain Andrew Robertson on Scotland duty in 2017. Picture: SNS

"He's a big character. He's very funny, very personable,” said Armstrong. “When I first started coming away with Scotland him and Charlie Mulgrew were in the squad. Together they were so funny and entertaining everyone – really good guys.

"Humour is definitely important. Because football is quite serious, but it is just football. In pressurised moments, of which there are a few, [it's good] having a lot of boys with a good sense of humour to take the edge of situations and relax.”

On Snodgrass’ move to Hearts, the Southampton ace added: “I hope he does well. He's obviously a very good player. I've played with him a few times for Scotland and I've seen his qualities. I'm sure he'll be fine and do well. I'm happy for him.”

