Erin Rennie swaps Hibs for Hearts ahead of Edinburgh derby

Hearts head coach Eva Olid unveils new signing Erin Rennie

The teenager, who turns 19 tomorrow, has impressed head coach Eva Olid on trial over the last few weeks and has now put pen to paper.

‘I chose Hearts because I feel the club are going in the right direction, both on and off the pitch,” she said.

“The facilities at Oriam that are offered to the women’s team are second to none, from my experience. Having spent some time here already, I absolutely feel this is the best place for me to develop as a player.”

Rennie has a good deal of experience in SWPL1 already, having come through the ranks at Celtic before moving last season to Forfar Farmington, where she linked up with current Hearts teammate Aimee Anderson.

Her performances drew the attention of Hibernian, and she joined the Easter Road club in the summer but was released in October due to lack of game time.

However, Rennie has decided swapped green for maroon as Hearts push towards full-time professionalism.

The squad are now training five nights a week, with some of the players doing full days when study and work commitments allow.

Rennie explained: “The training routine at Hearts is something I’ve never experienced before. I absolutely love it.

“To be able to train at this level of intensity, five times a week, is something I relish and I think this will be the key to helping me develop an understanding with my teammates, as well as helping me grow as a player.”

