Euan Henderson leaves Hearts on loan after completing League One switch

Hearts winger Euan Henderson celebrates scoring against Alloa last season (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 21-year-old joins the League One side until January 16th but will not be available for the Wasps weekend fixture at Cowdenbeath in the SPFL Trust Trophy due to being cup-tied having already featured for Hearts B team in the competition.

Henderson made his Hearts first team debut back in May 2017 and has gone on to make 48 senior appearances, scoring four goals.

He scored three goals in 10 appearances for Jambos last season, including one in a 3-0 win against Alloa at Tynecastle, in a match where he also won a penalty.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the youngster has managed just five substitute appearances this term and has joined Barry Ferguson’s side in order to continue his development.

It is the second loan move of Henderson’s Hearts career having been a mainstay of the Montrose side that made the League One play-offs in season 2018-19, picking up five goals in the process.

A message from the Editor: