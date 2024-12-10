Hearts are back in European action this week in Denmark against Copenhagen.

The Danish side are no strangers to the continental scene and have competed at Champions League level in recent years. So this will be no easy task for Hearts who are seeking confirmation of progress from the league phase of the Conference League.

Victories over Dinamo Minsk and Omonia Nicosia have Neil Critchley’s side on the cusp of progress, and a positive result in Scandinavia would be a huge boost towards that end goal.

Numbers have been crunched over each side in the tournament’s last 24 chances. Here are Hearts’, with an added measuring stick of how far they are predicted to get in the competition.