Europa League boost for Hearts as FC Zurich arrive in Edinburgh without key player after flight delay

Coach Franco Foda reported that Džemaili, who scored Zurich’s second goal in last week’s 2-1 first leg win, is unavailable because of a calf problem. Foda also made light of a three-hour delay to the Swiss champions’ travel plans.

They were due to depart for Scotland at 11am Swiss time on Wednesday but were given notice on Tuesday that their flight was moving to 2pm. They trained at Tynecastle at 6pm last night.

Asked if anyone was missing from his squad, Foda replied: “Blerim Džemaili is the only one absent due to his injury. He has not recovered in time for this game. That is the only player absent. He has a problem with his calf muscle.”

Foda did not seem overly concerned at having to change the team’s itinerary due to the flight delay. “Of course it would have preferable to arrive in the morning, have lunch and have more of a relaxed day but it’s not a big problem,” he said. “There were some changes to the flights due to not being able to land at the expected time.

“We did another training session at home but the players are still able to relax and have a session at the stadium. There is no big problem for us.”

The German coach stressed that a hostile Tynecastle crowd will not unsettle his team. “This is not the first time that we've played in a full stadium, we are looking forward to it,” he explained.

“Playing in front of a crowd of 20,000 people is what it's all about. For the players and staff, that is going to give us a big boost. From the first second we need to be really awake and work with this good atmosphere to make the best of it.”

FC Zurich coach Franco Foda (centre) and midfielder Ole Selnaes (right) at Tynecastle.