'Europe exemplified weaknesses, nothing in midfield, we can win it at packed Tynecastle': Hearts fans react to FC Zurich defeat

Here’s how the fans reacted to the match on social media...

@jameschristie2: “First half we were very shaky, couldn't really deal with their press. got in front and then didn't know what to do. ended up sitting far too deep, Halkett going off didn't help. Second half much better, rode our luck a couple of times but so did they. We can win it next week!”

@weaz1981: “Fairly confident. Need to go 4-2-3-1 without Sibbick if Halkett is out.”

Hearts' Jorge Grant in action against FC Zurich goalscorer Blerim Dzemaili. Picture: AP

@help01242367: "Incredible how much Europe amplifies all the weaknesses in your squad. In the SPFL Haring’s lack of pace and Atkinson’s weak positioning can be covered but in Europe it’s a serious weakness to the squad. Tbf Halkett’s presence on this side may have helped Atkinson and he will be a massive miss. McKay was a level above every other hearts player.”

@RECNeil: "Utter crap. Nothing in midfield. We look so weak without Boyce in the 10 role. The defence is weak, but they are getting no cover.”

@gavinwallace30: “We can turn that over at Tynecastle. We’d all have taken 2-1 before the game. Losing Halkett was a blow. Once we put forrest and Boycie on they looked particularly shakey down the channels. Satisfactory nights work. All to play for. Let’s get The Old Girl Rocking next week.”

@Imoutoftime75: “Glad to get away with only a 2-1 defeat. I thought we were sloppy in possession at times and Sibbick in particular was found wanting on several occasions. Had Halkett played then we’d have got at least a draw.”

@babysambrown: "Our lack of European experience showed tonight.”

@mambomarr: "It felt a bit like the cup final! Game was there for the taking if we had gone for it a bit more and believed in ourselves. Hopefully Robbie and players learn from this re formation and confidence.”

@Enwood: "Fancy our chances at a packed tynie but sibbick and Atkinson can’t play together no positional awareness at times sibbick looked a lot better when he went to rb tbf and we looked pretty dangerous when boyce n Forrest came on overall not the worst result haring quite sloppy also”

