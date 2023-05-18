There are three Scottish Premiership fixtures left to play. With Celtic and Rangers guaranteed to take both Champions League slots, the remaining European berths are still up for grabs. Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs and St Mirren are all in contention but much rests on the Scottish Cup final. Even then, the European qualifiers are fraught with danger.

What happens for clubs finishing third, fourth and fifth in the Premiership if Celtic win the Scottish Cup:

The club finishing third in the Premiership [currently Aberdeen] would then assume the Scottish Cup’s allotted European spot, which is a place in the Europa League play-off round on 24 and 31 August. Victory in that two-legged tie would secure progress to the Europa League group phase. Defeat carries a parachute into the Europa Conference League groups, so European football through to December is guaranteed either way. Third place is the most coveted Premiership spot outwith the top two because – provided Celtic win the cup – it means only one qualifying round must be negotiated in Europe. Even a loss still brings that group slot and several million pounds to go with it.

The club finishing fourth in the Premiership [currently Hearts] would then get the European spot originally set aside for the team finishing third, which is a place in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round on 10 and 17 August. Success in that two-legged tie would earn progress to the tournament’s play-off round, where a further two-legged tie must be won on 24 and 31 August to secure a berth in the group phase. Defeat at either stage means outright elimination from European competition. Two rounds of European qualifiers can be daunting depending on the level of opposition you encounter. Dundee United’s 7-1 aggregate loss against AZ Alkmaar at the same stage this season indicates how tough it can be.

The club finishing fifth in the Premiership [currently Hibs ahead of St Mirren] would get the European spot originally set aside for the team finishing fourth – a place in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round on 27 July and 3 August. They would then face three rounds of qualifiers to reach the group stage. Victory in the second qualifying round secures progress to the third qualifying round on 10 and 17 August, another win there and it’s on to the play-off round on 24 and 31 August, and then into the groups if successful. Defeat in any of those three rounds would mean complete elimination from Europe. Fifth is by far the most difficult placing for any team with aspirations of experiencing group-stage football.

Scottish clubs are competing to qualify for the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

What happens for clubs finishing third, fourth and fifth in the Premiership if Inverness Caledonian Thistle win the Scottish Cup: