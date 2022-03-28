Eva Olid aiming to make history for Hearts women in Scottish Cup

With five matches left in SWPL1, the Jambos are in the second-bottom relegation play-off position are three consecutive defeats, but Olid has players coming back from injury and knows Friday’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at home to Kilmarnock (Riccarton, 7pm) is a real opportunity to reach the last four.

Kilmarnock are fifth in SWPL2 and have gone three games without a win. The relegation battle can be put to one side this week as Olid and her squad focus on the Scottish Cup.

She told the club website: “Now, our first objective is to make it through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup next weekend, which we can do by beating Kilmarnock, and then after that, our target is to get as many points as possible while continuing to develop our philosophy and style of play.”

Eva Olid has made Scottish Cup progress her priority for hearts women this week

Sunday’s 6-0 loss away to SWPL1 leaders Rangers followed defeats to Hibs and Spartans, but Olid has taken some encouragement from recent performances in the Capital derbies as players return from injury.

“The last few weeks have been difficult for the team. The results haven’t been what we would like, but last week we were able to play better football against a hard opponent.

“After Christmas, we’ve had horrible luck with injuries. In December, we had the bad news that Monica Forsyth would be out long-term after her injury against Hibs, and then when we returned from the Christmas break, we’ve had injuries to ten different players. Some of them have been out for two to three months, and experienced players like Lia Tweedie and Clare Williamson have been out most of that time.

“It’s difficult to be consistent because of this, and because of the young team we have, but these things can happen in football.

“Now, we are getting these players back and starting to see the light again, and we can give 200% to compete in the rest of the matches.”

