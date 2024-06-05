Every former Hearts and Hibs player currently managing in the Scottish Premiership and the rest of the SPFL

By Georgia Goulding
Published 5th Jun 2024, 19:00 BST

The 12 former Hearts and Hibs players who are currently managing SPFL clubs.

Hearts and Hibs have watched countless club icons enjoy their time at their respective stomping grounds of Tynecastle Park and Easter Road over the years. Plenty have gone on to hang up their boots and jump straight into coaching and mentoring.

A total of 12 former Jambos and Hibees stars are currently managing in the the Scottish Professional Football League, including current Hearts manager Steven Naismith, who saw out the final years of his playing career at Tynecastle. Ex-Hibs defender David Gray has also stepped up as interim manager of his old club for the fourth season.

Below, we’ve rounded up all 12 managers currently in charge of a Premiership, Championship, League One or League Two side in the SPFL.

Currently managing Hearts

1. Steven Naismith (Hearts)

Currently managing Hibs

2. David Gray (Hibs)

Currently managing Hibs Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Currently managing St Johnstone

3. Craig Levein (Hearts)

Currently managing St Johnstone Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Currently managing Ross County

4. Don Cowie (Hearts)

Currently managing Ross County Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

