Hearts and Hibs have watched countless club icons enjoy their time at their respective stomping grounds of Tynecastle Park and Easter Road over the years. Plenty have gone on to hang up their boots and jump straight into coaching and mentoring.

A total of 12 former Jambos and Hibees stars are currently managing in the the Scottish Professional Football League, including current Hearts manager Steven Naismith, who saw out the final years of his playing career at Tynecastle. Ex-Hibs defender David Gray has also stepped up as interim manager of his old club for the fourth season.

Below, we’ve rounded up all 12 managers currently in charge of a Premiership, Championship, League One or League Two side in the SPFL.

David Gray (Hibs) Currently managing Hibs

Craig Levein (Hearts) Currently managing St Johnstone