Every Hearts and Hibs player out of contract at the end of this season as several key men face uncertainty

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT

Transfer window rumours are in full swing but Hearts and Hibs have decisions to make over stars in the long haul.

The transfer season has kicked off and that means players who have six months or less on their deals could speak to other clubs.

Both Hearts and Hibs have key men ticking down their deals at the moment. Jambos talisman Lawrence Shankland has had his future debated for some time now and it will likely come to the fore again this month.

Then on the other side of Edinburgh, Martin Boyle is another facing uncertainty alongside a clutch of other regulars. So who are the players who as it stands, could be leaving Hearts and Hibs by the end of the season?

We take a look at the Jambos and Hibees who’s contracts expire at the end of this campaign.

Club: Hibs

1. Murray Aiken

Club: Hibs Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Club: Hibs

2. Luke Amos

Club: Hibs | SNS Group

Club: Hearts

3. Liam Boyce

Club: Hearts | SNS Group

Club: Hibs

4. Maksymilian Boruc

Club: Hibs Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

