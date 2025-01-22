Hearts and Hibs have a number of players out of contract amid the January transfer window rumour mill.

The Jambos have been busy in the market and Michael Steinwender is their latest new recruit. Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart have already made moves to Gorgie while Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles have headed for the exit door.

Hibs are yet to sign anybody but Jake Doyle-Hayes, Josh O’Connor and Nohan Kenneh have all exited the club. The former two are on permanent terms while Kenneh is out on loan at Ross County.

Looking long-term, there is still plenty for each club to sort out in terms of players who’ll be available as free agents in the summer as things stand. Here is that list of players.