Every Hearts and Hibs player out of contract at the end of this season as certain stars face unknown futures

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 17:01 BST

Here are the Hearts and Hibs players who as it stands, are out contract in the summer.

Hearts and Hibs have a number of players out of contract amid the January transfer window rumour mill.

The Jambos have been busy in the market and Michael Steinwender is their latest new recruit. Elton Kabangu and Jamie McCart have already made moves to Gorgie while Liam Boyce and Kye Rowles have headed for the exit door.

Hibs are yet to sign anybody but Jake Doyle-Hayes, Josh O’Connor and Nohan Kenneh have all exited the club. The former two are on permanent terms while Kenneh is out on loan at Ross County.

Looking long-term, there is still plenty for each club to sort out in terms of players who’ll be available as free agents in the summer as things stand. Here is that list of players.

Club: Hibs

1. Murray Aiken

Club: Hibs Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Club: Hibs

2. Luke Amos

Club: Hibs | SNS Group

Club: Hibs

3. Maksymilian Boruc

Club: Hibs Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Club: Hearts

4. Craig Gordon

Club: Hearts | SNS Group

