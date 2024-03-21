The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Scottish Premiership clubs will soon be turning their attention to bringing in new recruits ahead of the 2024/25 season. Each team will also do their best to keep hold of their top players, as impressive performances this season have attracted attention from others.

Player market values are always changing based on performance and age but who are the most valuable stars at Hearts? Using data provided by Transfermarkt, we've listed every senior name on the Jambos roster and ranked them based on their current market value. Take a look below at who tops the list at £2.5 million.