Every Hearts player ranked based on current market value as star player rated at just £2.5m

How much is Hearts' senior squad worth?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 21st Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

The summer transfer window is fast approaching and Scottish Premiership clubs will soon be turning their attention to bringing in new recruits ahead of the 2024/25 season. Each team will also do their best to keep hold of their top players, as impressive performances this season have attracted attention from others.

Player market values are always changing based on performance and age but who are the most valuable stars at Hearts? Using data provided by Transfermarkt, we've listed every senior name on the Jambos roster and ranked them based on their current market value. Take a look below at who tops the list at £2.5 million.

Transfermarkt value: €75,000 / £64,275

1. Finlay Pollock

Transfermarkt value: €75,000 / £64,275

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €100,000 / £85,700

2. Macaulay Tait

Transfermarkt value: €100,000 / £85,700

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €200,000 / £171,400

3. Craig Gordon

Transfermarkt value: €200,000 / £171,400

Photo Sales
Transfermarkt value: €200,000 / £171,400

4. Aidan Denholm

Transfermarkt value: €200,000 / £171,400

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hearts FCScottish Premiership