Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 7th Aug 2024, 19:00 GMT

Hearts secured a fourth place finish in the 2022/23 season but how many of their summer signings that year proved to be a success?

As Hearts navigate their way through another transfer window, we thought we would take a look back through the archives at the signings made in the 2022/23 season.

That season marked the final chapter of Robbie Neilson’s three-year spell in the capital and the transfers made would critically form a large part of the team that current boss Steven Naismith would inherit in the final months of the season.

One of the Premiership’s most clinical strikers Lawrence Shankland was one of the names that stepped through the door at Tynecastle for the first time in 2022. But who else was signed that season and where are they now? Here’s all you need to know.

Has been a regular starter at Hearts since arriving from Livingston.

1. Alan Forrest

Has been a regular starter at Hearts since arriving from Livingston. | SNS Group

Has been a stalwart in the Hearts defence since arriving from Central Coast Mariners.

2. Kye Rowles

Has been a stalwart in the Hearts defence since arriving from Central Coast Mariners. | SNS Group

The Hearts youngster is currently on loan at St Johnstone in a bid to gain further Premiership experience. Enjoyed a steady loan stint at Patrick Thistle last term.

3. Lewis Neilson

The Hearts youngster is currently on loan at St Johnstone in a bid to gain further Premiership experience. Enjoyed a steady loan stint at Patrick Thistle last term. | SNS Group

Has recently signed for League One promotion hopefuls Birmingham City, ending a three-year stay in the capital.

4. Alex Cochrane

Has recently signed for League One promotion hopefuls Birmingham City, ending a three-year stay in the capital. | SNS Group

