As Hearts navigate their way through another transfer window, we thought we would take a look back through the archives at the signings made in the 2022/23 season.
That season marked the final chapter of Robbie Neilson’s three-year spell in the capital and the transfers made would critically form a large part of the team that current boss Steven Naismith would inherit in the final months of the season.
One of the Premiership’s most clinical strikers Lawrence Shankland was one of the names that stepped through the door at Tynecastle for the first time in 2022. But who else was signed that season and where are they now? Here’s all you need to know.
