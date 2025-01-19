Clubs in Scotland are on the hunt for succesful transfer business this month - but who are the best in class from season 24/25 so far.

Across the summer and winter window still ongoing, Hearts and Hibs have both made a raft of signings. As have their league rivals, with the Premiership awash with fresh faces over the course of this campaign.

Some have delivered, some have underwhelmed, and some there’s a sense that the best is still to come. But what cream has risen to the top and already proven they were worth the effort and whatever expense accrued to bring them in?

Including Hearts and Hibs, here are our picks for the top Premiership signings of the season so far, using one from every club.

Dimitar Mitov (Aberdeen) The keeper was a standout for St Johnstone last season. Kelle Roos left a vacancy for Aberdeen to fill and in terms of proven talent, can't have got much better than this shot-stopper. Has been sorely missed in a poor run of form.

Luke McCowan (Celtic) What a bargain. Amid a Hibs pursuit, McCowan opted for boyhood heroes Celtic and has turned into one of their most reliable performers.

Oluwaseun Adewumi (Dundee) Tony Docherty's signings have more supplemented what was already there. Burnley loanee starting to come into his own.

Will Ferry (Dundee United) A top performer in the left-wing-back role, is now a key cog in Jim Goodwin's side having a good season.