The Premiership season is just around the corner and fans have had an insight into what their new jerseys will cost and look like.

Hearts are in the thick of their pre-season preparations, with friendlies against Leyton Orient, Tottenham and Burnley in the books with a clash at Fleetwood Town to come. Hibs have a clash against Watford midweek before rounding off their Premier Sports Cup campaign vs Peterhead at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Rangers have been in Edinburgh for a clash against Manchester United while Celtic are in America for pre-season, with Kilmarnock and St Mirren shaping up for European qualifiers. All 12 Premiership sides have released their new home kits, with a selection of away jerseys out.

Ranking them from the cheapest to the most expensive as per each club’s official store, we take a look at the kits on offer from Hearts, Hibs and the rest of the league.