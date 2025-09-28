Hearts and Hibs have plenty of top assets on their hands - but who comes out on top on the MVP scale?

The Jambos head into next week’s Edinburgh derby top of the table after waltzing past Falkirk 3-0. That came after Hibs held Celtic to a goalless draw in Glasgow that made it five straight draws on the Premiership front since their opening day success away to Dundee. Each side around the nation will have top stars they look to for inspiration, or youngsters they have set high hopes for the future.

For over a decade, the CIES Football Observatory has developed a statistical model to assess transfer value of player on a scientific basis. Their latest projections for the Premiership are available online, with a Jambos loanee ranking as a rival’s most valuable star. Here is who makes the cut across the division as per the CIES metric.