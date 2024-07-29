The new Premiership season is upon us and like every campaign, there are some young gems waiting to be unearthed.

Premiership and European league phase football for Hearts means that Steven Naismith will be leaning upon his entire squad. David Gray has used plenty of Hibs youngsters in pre-season and in the Premier Sports Cup group stage ahead of this latest campaign.

Macaulay Tait emerged onto the scene at Hearts last season alongside the likes of Aidan Denholm while Rory Whittaker displayed why he is one for the future and possibly now for Hibs.

Elsewhere, Lennon Miller turned heads at age 17 for Motherwell and David Watson’s impressive Kilmarnock performances have attracted plenty of praise. So who will be the star who fills those roles this season? We take a look at 12 young stars, one for each Premiership club, who could potentially become the breakout stars of this term.

1 . Aberdeen - Fletcher Boyd Netted on his debut and added another to his name before the end of last season. Been back in and around the senior set-up under new boss Jimmy Thelin, with his few performances last season suggesting Aberdeen have a creative playmaker with a high ceiling on their hands.Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Celtic - Francis Turley The 18-year-old has been the Hoops most talked about youngster in pre-season. Brendan Rodgers has been seriously impressed and with so much talk around midfield departures this summer at Celtic, it could offer a chance for him to step up. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee - Charlie Reilly Not a whole lot of choice from Dens Park so we'll go with the man who turned heads at Albion Rovers just over 12 months ago. The attacker's start to life at Dundee has been hampered by injury but the talent is clear. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Dundee Utd - Miller Thomson Jim Goodwin said last season the youngster 'had all the makings of a fabulous right-back.' Ryan Strain's injury could thrust him into the limelight sooner rather than later. | SNS Group Photo Sales