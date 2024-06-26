They’ve both been getting down to business but don’t rule out more when it comes to Hearts and Hibs.

Tynecastle head coach Steven Naismith has kicked off a flurry of incomings before we’ve even hit July. Yan Dhanda is the latest to be unveiled, after James Penrice, Ryan Fulton, Blair Spittal, Daniel Oyegoke and Musa Drammeh. It leaves a healthy squad returning for pre-season and heading for Spain on a training camp.

Hibs have unveiled defender Warren O’Hora as their second summer signing after goalkeeper Josef Bursik. More is needed with head coach David Gray looking to rebuild off the back of a disappointing campaign last time around.

So where do both clubs need to look for business next, and where will rivals like Aberdeen, Rangers and Celtic also be looking. We take a look at all 12 clubs in the Premiership to assess and rank what they need most this transfer window.

Aberdeen - winger Duk - not always played wide - looks likely to head for the exit door, and Junior Hoilett is yet to sign fresh terms. That leaves Shayden Morris and Vicente Besuijen as the options on the flank. More is needed.

Celtic - CB Cameron Carter-Vickers is the rock at the back. But Liam Scales has had little competition to force him out of the central defence pairing beside him. The likes of Maik Nawrocki and Gustaf Lagerbielke would perhaps need to go but they need a strong defensive unit that doesn't chop and change like it did at times last season.

Dundee - LB A busy start to the window has addressed some areas of need. Replacing Owen Dodgson and Owen Beck at left-back still to be done.