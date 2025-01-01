It’s January 1st and the bells ringing out means only one thing - it’s the start of transfer silly season again.

Both Hearts and Hibs may look to be active in the window and the Jambos may take an early stride with this, as forward Elton Kabangu nears a move. Pre-contracts were an order of business last January at Hearts and brought Blair Spittal, James Penrice and Yan Dhanda to Gorgie.

Hibs meanwhile have a whole host of players out of terms at the end of the season, with Hearts also holding an amount of key stars with futures unresolved. But what does the landscape look like across the league?

Here is a list of every player who’s contract is known to expire at the end of the season from every club in the Premiership land.