Every Premiership star with 6 months or less on contracts as January transfer window sparks bargain hunting

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 1st Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT

Here’s a full list of Premiership players who clubs could approach to sign on pre-contracts - including Hearts and Hibs players.

It’s January 1st and the bells ringing out means only one thing - it’s the start of transfer silly season again.

Both Hearts and Hibs may look to be active in the window and the Jambos may take an early stride with this, as forward Elton Kabangu nears a move. Pre-contracts were an order of business last January at Hearts and brought Blair Spittal, James Penrice and Yan Dhanda to Gorgie.

Hibs meanwhile have a whole host of players out of terms at the end of the season, with Hearts also holding an amount of key stars with futures unresolved. But what does the landscape look like across the league?

Here is a list of every player who’s contract is known to expire at the end of the season from every club in the Premiership land.

Club: Aberdeen

1. Ross Doohan

Club: Aberdeen Photo: Pete Norton

Club: Aberdeen

2. Ante Palaversa

Club: Aberdeen | SNS Group

Club: Celtic

3. Josh Clarke

Club: Celtic | SNS Group

Club: Celtic

4. Joey Dawson

Club: Celtic | SNS Group

