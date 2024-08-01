Hearts and Hibs have gotten stuck into the summer transfer window and signed a combined 11 new senior players so far as they prepare to kick off their upcoming 2024/25 season.

The start of the Scottish Premiership campaign is just days away but the transfer window remains open until the end of the month, providing plenty of time for clubs to get any final deals over the line as they buckle in for another thrilling season.

As we head into the first weekend of the new term, let’s take a look at each Premiership club and the signings they have made so far this window., from champions Celtic plus rivals Rangers to Ross County and beyond.

1 . Aberdeen (4 signings) Peter Ambrose (Újpest), Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee (5 signings) Ethan Ingram (West Bromwich Albion), Ziyad Larkeche (Queen's Park Rangers, loan), Jon McCracken (Norwich City), Seb Palmer-Houden (Bristol City, loan), Clark Robertson (MS Ashdod) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Dundee United (9 signings) David Babunski (Mezokövesdi Sport Egyesület), Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union), Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra), Vicko Ševelj (NK Radomlje), Ryan Strain (St. Mirren), Kristijan Trapanovski (Shkupi), Jort van der Sande (ADO Den Haag) Jack Walton (Luton Town, loan) Photo: Paul Thomas Photo Sales