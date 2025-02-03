The winter window is shut and with it, Hearts, Hibs and the rest of the Premiership have squads largely set for the run-in.

It was a busy winter period for the Jambos under head coach Neil Critchley. Harry Milne arrived on deadline day to make it five signings including Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum.

Others left the club while Hibs made just the one alteration to their squad in the form of Alasana Manneh. David Gray’s squad got lighter too ahead of a summer that has a plethora of players out of contract.

Rival clubs also made moves in January. Here is every senior winter transfer window signing made by Premiership clubs, with some late deals still filtering through after closing time.

1 . Aberdeen IN: Jeppe Okkels, Kristers Tobers, Alfie Dorrington, Alexander Jensen, Mats Knoester, Oday Dabbagh. OUT: James McGarry, Angus MacDonald. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Celtic IN: Jota. OUT: Kyogo, Alex Valle, Alexandro Bernabei, Stephen Welsh, Odin Thiago Holm. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee IN: Aaron Donnelly, Imari Samuels, Victor Lopez, Cesar Garza OUT: Sammy Braybrooke, Curtis Main | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Dundee United IN: Allan Campbell, Ruari Paton, Lewis Fiorini OUT: Jack Newman, Miller Thomson. | SNS Group Photo Sales