Every Premiership transfer deal done in winter window 2025: Hearts, Hibs and rivals make moves

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 23:06 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 23:07 BST

Here is every transfer move that Premiership clubs made in the transfer window - including Hearts and Hibs.

The winter window is shut and with it, Hearts, Hibs and the rest of the Premiership have squads largely set for the run-in.

It was a busy winter period for the Jambos under head coach Neil Critchley. Harry Milne arrived on deadline day to make it five signings including Elton Kabangu, Jamie McCart, Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum.

Others left the club while Hibs made just the one alteration to their squad in the form of Alasana Manneh. David Gray’s squad got lighter too ahead of a summer that has a plethora of players out of contract.

Rival clubs also made moves in January. Here is every senior winter transfer window signing made by Premiership clubs, with some late deals still filtering through after closing time.

1. Aberdeen

IN: Jeppe Okkels, Kristers Tobers, Alfie Dorrington, Alexander Jensen, Mats Knoester, Oday Dabbagh. OUT: James McGarry, Angus MacDonald. | SNS Group

2. Celtic

IN: Jota. OUT: Kyogo, Alex Valle, Alexandro Bernabei, Stephen Welsh, Odin Thiago Holm. | SNS Group

3. Dundee

IN: Aaron Donnelly, Imari Samuels, Victor Lopez, Cesar Garza OUT: Sammy Braybrooke, Curtis Main | SNS Group

4. Dundee United

IN: Allan Campbell, Ruari Paton, Lewis Fiorini OUT: Jack Newman, Miller Thomson. | SNS Group

