As Scottish top flight football is well underway again, here’s a look at how the teams rank in terms of their player’s price tags.

With the signing of Brazilian midfielder Ageu, Hearts broke the record transfer fee in the summer. Derek McInnes forked out £1.7m for the 23-year old, however due to injuries he’s only featured for The Jambos once off the bench. Hearts also acquired fan favourite, Claudio Braga from Norwegian second tier side, Aalesunds FK for a fee of around £400k, which looks to be an absolute bargain.

Across the city, David Gray signed 24-year old striker, Thibault Klidje from Luzern for around £1m and Miguel Chaiwa from BSC Young Boys for £700k as the Hibs boss tries to bolster his squad. The Hibees also signed Grant Hanley from Birmingham City on a free.