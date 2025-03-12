A football ranking system has updated its metrics to pinpoint who is each club’s most valuable assets.

Hearts are in the hunt for a European place in the Premiership’s top six. They face Ross County this weekend, buoyed by progress to the Scottish Cup semi-final and a national team call-up for academy graduate James Wilson.

Hibs’ lengthy unbeaten run came to an end at the quarter-final stage away to holders Celtic but momentum and belief is still high heading into the remaining matches pre-split.

CIES Football Observatory, since 2013, have monitored a host of leagues across the world and rank their transfer values, stating how they do so “by considering a range of 10% above and below the predicted financial capacity of the most likely buyer.” From bottom to top, here is where they place the top assets in Scotland per club, from Hearts, Hibs and beyond.

2 . Ross County - Josh Nisbet €0.79 - 0.89m | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales