Every Scottish Premiership club's opening home game attendance including Hearts, Hibs, Celtic & Rangers

All 12 Premiership teams attendances ranked after matchday two

Hearts and Hibs are two of the biggest and most well supported teams in the Scotland and both capital sides are renowned for creating an incredible atmosphere on matchday.

This was showcased as Tynecastle and Easter Road crowds as they turned out to support their teams once again in the opening home game of the 2024/25 season.

Neither team managed to win their opening home game this term but both teams remain optimistic that they can treat their fans to plenty of high points over the next 10 months.

Tens of thousands of fans from around the country will be watching Hearts and Hibs over the course of this season but how do the two capital clubs compare in terms of attendance to the rest of the division? 

Here we take a look at attendance of each Premiership team on their opening home game.

Attendance: 4,169

1. Ross County

Attendance: 4,169 | SNS Group

Attendance: 4,353

2. Motherwell

Attendance: 4,353 | SNS Group

Attendance: 4,843

3. Kilmarnock

Attendance: 4,843 | SNS Group

Attendance: 6,171

4. St Mirren

Attendance: 6,171 | SNS Group

