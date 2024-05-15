Every Scottish Premiership managerial change during Steven Naismith's 13-month Hearts tenure

Will Jackson
By Will Jackson
Published 15th May 2024, 17:13 BST

Steven Naismith is coming the end of his first full season in charge of Hearts

It’s fair to say Steven Naismith has made quite the impact since taking over from Robbie Neilson in April 2023. The 37-year-old was handed the reins on an interim basis initially but after helping Hearts to secure European football once more, he was awarded the job on a permanent basis last summer.

Almost one year on, Hearts are sitting third in the Scottish Premiership table with Europa League qualification in the bag and while they’re still some way behind Celtic and Rangers in the table, they’ve managed to close the gap considerably. Things are looking up then at Tynecastle and supporters have every right to be optimistic as the club prepare for Naismith’s first full summer transfer window.

With that in mind, we take a look back at Naismith’s first 13 months in charge and the 11 managerial changes that have taken place elsewhere in that time.

Callum Davidson OUT, Steven MacLean IN - April/May 2023

1. St Johnstone

Gary Bowyer OUT, Tony Docherty IN - May 2023

2. Dundee

Gary Bowyer OUT, Tony Docherty IN - May 2023 Photo: Euan Cherry - SNS Group

Ange Postecoglou OUT, Brendan Rodgers IN - June 2023

3. Celtic

Ange Postecoglou OUT, Brendan Rodgers IN - June 2023 Photo: Ryan Pierse

Lee Johnson OUT, Nick Montgomery IN - August/September 2023

4. Hibernian

Lee Johnson OUT, Nick Montgomery IN - August/September 2023 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

