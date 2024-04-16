Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon insists that previous records are there to be shattered as the Jambos aim to beat Rangers at Hampden Park for the first time in their history in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The capital side have been the standout team in the division outside of the Old-Firm and will be hoping to achieve their first major cup triumph since 2012.

The semi-final clash could be decided by tight margins and the man tasked with controlling proceedings will be referee Steven McLean. The 43-year-old will be backed up by an experienced cast of assistant referees such as Dougie Potter and Craig Ferguson, with Kevin Clancy taking a role on VAR duties, alongside Sean Carr.

Jambos fans will also keep a close eye on the other fixture which takes place on Saturday between defending holders Celtic and League Cup runners-up Aberdeen. The referee for that fixture has been confirmed as Don Robertson.