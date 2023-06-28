We’re almost at the end of June which means the summer transfer window has only been open a few weeks but there have already been a number of high profile incomings across the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs have been the most active clubs so far while Dundee and Rangers have also moved early to recruit new faces. Meanwhile, the likes of Celtic and Livingston have just started to see new arrivals through the door while Hearts and St Johnstone are amongst the clubs who are yet to complete any deals.