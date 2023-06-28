News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Every Scottish Premiership signing so far: Hearts & Hibs deals plus who Aberdeen, Rangers & Celtic have signed

Here is every new arrival to the Scottish football’s top flight with several clubs already having made a number of deals while others are yet to get going.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 13:54 BST

We’re almost at the end of June which means the summer transfer window has only been open a few weeks but there have already been a number of high profile incomings across the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hibs have been the most active clubs so far while Dundee and Rangers have also moved early to recruit new faces. Meanwhile, the likes of Celtic and Livingston have just started to see new arrivals through the door while Hearts and St Johnstone are amongst the clubs who are yet to complete any deals.

Here is every Scottish Premiership signing made so far (Wednesday, June 28):

New signings: Ester Sokler, Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Rhys Williams (loan)

1. Aberdeen - 5

New signings: Ester Sokler, Leighton Clarkson, Graeme Shinnie, Nicky Devlin, Rhys Williams (loan)

Photo Sales
New signings: Matty Kennedy, Kyle Magennis, Robbie Deas, Will Dennis (loan) Corrie Ndaba (loan)

2. Kilmarnock - 5

New signings: Matty Kennedy, Kyle Magennis, Robbie Deas, Will Dennis (loan) Corrie Ndaba (loan)

Photo Sales
New signings: Maksymilian Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, Jojo Wollacott, Elie Youan

3. Hibs - 5

New signings: Maksymilian Boruc, Adam Le Fondre, Jordan Obita, Jojo Wollacott, Elie Youan

Photo Sales
New signings: Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales, Scott Tiffoney, Charlie Reilly

4. Dundee - 4

New signings: Joe Shaughnessy, Antonio Portales, Scott Tiffoney, Charlie Reilly

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipHearts FCRangersCelticAberdeen