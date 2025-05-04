The season is coming to a close and fans from Hearts, Hibs and more have packed out stands all around Scottish football.

For Hearts, it’s been a disappointing campaign, with Steven Naismith and Neil Critchley both sacked as head coach during it. They will end this term in the Premiership’s bottom six but victory over Ross County all but ends any unwanted talk of a relegation play-off.

Hibs are at the opposite end fighting for European football and a success against Dundee United has them in pole position for third. Both sides in Edinburgh are amongst some of the nation’s biggest and rank high when it comes to average attendances as per the start of May.

Number compiled by Pie and Bovril show where all 42 teams from League Two to the Premiership reside. Take a look at where everyone sits, including Hearts and Hibs.

1 . 42nd - Edinburgh City Average: 290 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales