For Hibs, they finished third in the Premiership and are looking forward to Europa League qualifiers in the summer. Hearts will look to regroup after a bottom six finish, backed by new manager Derek McInnes with an investment proposal by Tony Bloom on the table.

It’s set to be a fresh looking top flight with two clubs in and out of the division following the conclusion of the play-offs. It’s the same in the Championship while League One looks totally different to this campaign, three out the 10 teams changing. Then, in League Two, a new side has entered the division and replaces club 42, Bonnyrigg Rose, in the top four tiers. Here is how the SPFL looks ahead of the new campaign.