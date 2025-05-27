Scottish football is in cold storage as teams take stock at the end of the 24/25 campaign.
For Hibs, they finished third in the Premiership and are looking forward to Europa League qualifiers in the summer. Hearts will look to regroup after a bottom six finish, backed by new manager Derek McInnes with an investment proposal by Tony Bloom on the table.
It’s set to be a fresh looking top flight with two clubs in and out of the division following the conclusion of the play-offs. It’s the same in the Championship while League One looks totally different to this campaign, three out the 10 teams changing. Then, in League Two, a new side has entered the division and replaces club 42, Bonnyrigg Rose, in the top four tiers. Here is how the SPFL looks ahead of the new campaign.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.