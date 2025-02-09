The former Hearts player has had more surgeries than appearances this season as injury woes continue.

A former Hearts striker’s injury nightmare is continuing as he is set for a third operation.

Uche Ikpeazu signed for St Johnstone last summer as ex-Tynecastle gaffer Craig Levein brought him back to Scottish football for the first time since his Gorgie departure. He is yet to kick a ball in anger for the Saints amid a campaign dominated by fitness woes.

A troublesome knee injury has required two surgeries already and Levein never got to use the powerful forward before he was sacked and replaced Simo Valakari. The Finnish boss had hoped Ikpeazu would be like a January signing but another blow has been struck.

He has now had to go under the knife for a third time to try and solve his problem, with Valakari unable to put a timeline on when he will be able to get the ex-Jambo playing again. Valakari said: “He has not been on the training field.

“Not even close. They needed to go inside the knee again to check everything is OK. It’s sad for the boy and sad for us. I said two months ago that he would be like a January signing. Obviously, that hasn’t happened. So, I can’t put a timeline on it.”

Levein said at the time of signing Ikpeazu last year: “I’m really pleased to get Uche in – and to get him in so early. I know exactly what he is capable of from his previous time spent in Scottish football.

“He is a real handful in the forward department and is a top professional too. I’m sure he will be a great asset for the team and for our other strikers at the club.”