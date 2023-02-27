Ex-Hearts boss Craig Levein could be set for stunning return to management

The Tannadice side are on the look out for someone to save their season and status in the Scottish top flight after Liam Fox was dismissed on Sunday following the 4-0 loss to Ross County. That result left them four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

They’re now weighing up whether to offer Levein a return to the club he successfully managed between 2006 and 2009, reveals the Dundee Courier.

The 58-year-old has been working as an advisor for Highland League side Brechin City while getting regular punditry work for BBC Radio Scotland. It’s thought he’ll need some convincing to step back into management but United are prepared to offer him any condition he wants to return.

Craig Levein last managed in October 2019 as Hearts lost to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. Picture: SNS

Former Hibs boss Neil Lennon is also thought to be a potential candidate.

Levein’s last job in management was in Hearts before his sacking in late 2019. He returned to lead the team for a second time in his coaching career after being asked to do so by then-owner Ann Budge following the dismissal of Ian Cathro, a man who Levein hired in his role as director of football.

He also had a three-year spell as manager of Scotland, a job he took after turning around Dundee United’s fortunes in the mid-noughties. He failed to match such success with the national team and was ultimately given the boot before Gordon Strachan was hired.

