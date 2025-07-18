The former Hearts man has moved into the next phase of his career at a well known club.

A former Hearts and Dundee United star has earned his next chance in football after retiring from playing.

There are various avenues for players to go down after deciding on pitch action can no longer continue, and coaching remains a popular route. Arnaud Djoum had been with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium most recently and his retirement was officially sealed earlier this year.

It has now been revealed by the ex Hearts and Dundee United man that he has joined Anderlecht’s coaching team, heading into the youth ranks at the Belgian side who regularly feature in UEFA competitions. Anderlecht have recently moved to hire former players from the club's youth system, who also happened to be on the coaching staff of Union Saint-Gilloise. Naim Aarab, formerly of Saint-Gilloise’s U23, has also joined as an assistant at RSCA.

Former Hearts star reacts to new job

Taking to social media to reveal the news, Djoum said: “Proud to announce my signing as a coach at RSCA.A new chapter begins at this historic club. Looking forward to sharing my passion and experience with RSCA's young talent. Let’s build the future together.”

Djoum started his career in Belgium and was at Anderlecht in his early playing days before moves across Europe. He signed for Hearts in 2015 and stayed until 2019, playing 132 times with 15 goals and 18 assists, only playing more games for Roda JC. He moved on to Saudi Arabia with Al-Raed and returned to Scottish football with Dundee United in 2022 before moving back to Belgium. While at Tynecastle, the midfielder won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Speaking on his retirement earlier this year, Djoum said: “End of a chapter, beginning of a new dream. After more than 19 years living the passion that has driven me since childhood, the time has come to turn the page on my career as a professional footballer. From Cameroon to Europe, through the Africa Cup of Nations and the leagues of Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Scotland, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus, I've had the privilege of living this sport intensely - defending my country's colors, winning titles, and above all, sharing unforgettable moments with teammates, coaches, supporters, and everyone I met along the way.

Why Arnaud Djoum retired from football

“I want to thank my family, my loved ones, my agents, my coaches, my clubs, and everyone who supported me, believed in me, and stood by me through the highs and the lows. You all played a part in shaping the man and player I've become.

“Football has given me everything: values, relationships, emotions, and memories that will last a lifetime. But today, with a full heart and deep gratitude, I hang up my boots, ready to write a new chapter.

“My love for the game is still alive. It's simply taking a new form. I'm preparing to give back - to guide, to mentor, to coach. Because the story isn't over. It just continues in a different way. Thank you for everything.”