Derby day is in the rear-view mirror with Hearts and Hibs now fully focused on their next matches.

For the Jambos, they have been left soul-searching after a 2-1 defeat at home courtesy of their arch-rivals. They now face a gruelling trip north to Ross County in a key clash at the bottom of the table.

Already, rumours are starting to fly ahead of the January transfer window with some moving and shaking perhaps in store. For Hibs, they are looking to build on good form of late at home to Kilmarnock.

Victory here would aid their quest of looking up at the top six rather than getting pulled back into the mire at the wrong end of the Premiership table. Here are some headlines ahead of Sunday’s slate of matches.

Naysmith touted for Raith

Hearts hero Gary Naysmith has been tipped for the vacant Raith Rovers job. The former Scotland international won the Scottish Cup with Hearts in 1998 before making himself a favourite at Everton over a near seven-year stay. Since his playing days, the former Jambo and Everton star has been in management.

He is currently at the helm of Stenhousemuir, who won League Two last campaign and are pushing for promotion out of League One this time around. Raith are looking for a new manager and another ex-Scotland and Everton ace in James McFadden reckons Naysmith could do a job. He told Sportscene: “Why not? It’s a job that’s available. He’s done a brilliant job at Stenhousemuir. He’s managed in the Championship before, plenty of experience, why not?”

Bridges’ derby quip

AI photos have become all the rage on X of late and comedian Kevin Bridges has been roped into a Hibs kit with...Justin Bieber. The photo may be a work of fiction but the Scots comedy hero took to the platform to share a funny post-derby quip. He stated: “Feeling it now though @justinbieber. Some night, did you find your vape??”